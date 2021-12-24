Rundown: Celebrities who joined relief drive for ‘Odette’ victims

Typhoon “Odette,” which swept through Visayas and Mindanao last week, displaced thousands.

Based on the latest situation report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 348,642 houses were damaged while more than 3.3 million individuals were affected.

As of December 24, the NDRRMC reported 326 deaths and 58 people missing and 661 injured.

In light of this, some celebrities joined relief operations to help the victims of Odette in various parts of the country.

Here are some celebrities who conducted initiatives to help Odette survivors:

Nadine Lustre

Actress and singer Nadine Lustre helped install a solar-powered charging station in Siargao, along with the members of Greenpeace Philippines as power lines in most parts of the island are down.

Aside from this, Lustre was also seen distributing relief goods with her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou. In the past few months, Lustre has been living between Siargao and Manila,

Kryz Uy and Slater Young

The Cebu-based couple and content creators Kryz Uy and Slater Young, who have first-hand experience of the typhoon, went out of their way to help typhoon victims. The couple organized a relief operation drive. Young, who works in the field of construction, also lent his heavy equipment to help clear the roads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kryz (@kryzzzie)

Kris Aquino

Kris Aquino went to Kabangkalan and Himamaylan in Negros Occidental to distribute grocery bags.

The Queen of All Media said that she is on a Christmas vacation with her boyfriend Mel Sarmiento, but she said she is constantly communicating with her friends on how to help.

“Ayoko pong isipin ninyo na dedma ako sa pinagdadaanan ng mga kapwa nating Pilipino dahil sa napaka lakas at bagsik ng bagyong #odette,” Aquino said in an Instagram post.

Angel Locsin

Kapamilya star Angel Locsin also joined the relief efforts. Aquino disclosed that Locsin donated P2 million to help the victims.

Locsin was also spotted arriving at a disaster relief hub in Katipunan. Locsin was awarded as the Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019 and one of Tatler Asia’s “Most Influential” individuals.

Andi Eigenmann

Actress Andi Eigenmann, a resident of Siargao, shared the wrath of Odette. She pledged to donate their earnings from their vlog to the people of the island.

“Siargao has brought so much magic into my life and this will be our way of giving back to our community. To our home,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Willie Revillame

Television host Willie Revillame has donated P9 million to the typhoon victims in Siargao. He also went directly to the island bringing two helicopters to provide aid to the people.

Sharon Cuneta

“Mega star” Sharon Cuneta also joined relief operations in Cebu with her husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

She shared photos of these on her Instagram account.