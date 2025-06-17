Gerald Anderson looks back on his ‘PBB’ beginnings in ‘Celebrity Collab Edition’ return

Nearly two decades after he first stepped into the Pinoy Big Brother house as a teenage contestant, actor Gerald Anderson has returned, this time as a celebrity houseguest for “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition”.

On Monday, June 16, the actor took his Instagram followers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, posting clips from his time as a teen housemate back in 2006.

Alongside these were recent photos of him standing in front of the same house that changed his life.

“19 years ago, a boy with a simple dream entered a house #PBB,” Gerald wrote on Instagram, recalling the moment that launched his career in showbiz.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and nostalgia, many calling it a “full circle” moment for the actor, who has since built a successful career in film and television.

“Layo na ng narating mo lods. Idol na idol kita mula pa nung ‘Sana maulit muli,'” an Instagram user said.

“Yown it’s 19 years ago and I was so excited to watch TV because of the ‘PBB Teen Edition,'” another said.

“Napacompute dn ako ng age ko s 19 yrs, kuya. Proud fangirl since 2006,” a fan said.

Actress Coney Reyes and fellow “PBB” housemate Say Alonzo also commented on Gerald’s post.

“I remember going practically every Sunday afternoon to hold Bible studies there,” Coney shared.

“Favorite,” Say commented with a blue heart emoji.

— John Marwin Elao