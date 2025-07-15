Jungkook rejoins Instagram with fresh account

BTS member Jungkook has officially returned to Instagram with a new handle, @mnijungkook.

In a live stream, Jungkook explained that his new username stands for “My Name Is Jungkook.”

As of writing, fellow BTS members V, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are already following his new account.

Jungkook previously deleted his original Instagram account in 2023, which had over 50 million followers, explaining that he wasn’t using the platform much.

The latest account has so far garnered two million followers.

— Janelle Liong