Vice Ganda amuses with side comments during UAAP Season 89 performance

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda drew laughs with her side comments while performing at the opening ceremony of UAAP Season 89 on Saturday, September 12.

The comedienne-host gave a “Super Bowl”-inspired performance at the highly anticipated collegiate sports event, which is being hosted by her alma mater, Far Eastern University.

Vice made a lasting impression by capping off her performance with DJ Khaled’s hip-hop song “All I Do Is Win.”

At one point during the performance, she was heard making some side comments that viewers found amusing.

When she paused during the song to make way for the audience’s chant, she responded after hearing them, “Huy, bawal ‘yan!”

It was alleged that the crowd exclaimed, “P***** ***, alak pa!”

The chant was repeated for a second time, prompting her to comment, “Ayoko madamay diyan!” as she weaved through the throng of performers.

The moment amused Filipinos, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

“HINDI PALA ‘YUN KASALI SA SONG,” an X user said, referring to Vice’s comments.

“That ‘huy bawal ‘yun!’ And ‘ayoko madamay diyan, ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA,” another commented.

“Nagtawanan din ‘yung iba,” a different Pinoy added, accompanied by laughing emojis.

“LARO HAHAHAHAHHAA,” another commented.

Vice said that FEU “allowed” her to be “free” to be herself during her performance.

Other personalities who performed during the star-studded UAAP opening ceremony were Gloc-9, another FEU alum, BINI members Mikha and Maloi, Darren Espanto, Maki, Kyle Echarri and “It’s Showtime” girl group Baby Dolls.

The UAAP is an annual multi-sport collegiate event joined by Metro Manila’s biggest universities, where student-athletes compete for the overall championship title.

FEU is the host school for Season 89, with the theme “For everyone, UAAP.”

The opening ceremony was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 12.