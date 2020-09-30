PLDT, Smart wrap up internet connectivity maintenance activities ahead of schedule

Telecommunications giant PLDT Inc. and digital service provider Smart Communications on Wednesday announced that they have completed their emergency maintenance activities ahead of schedule.

“We are happy to report that maintenance activities on the Asia-America Gateway submarine cable have been completed one day ahead of schedule,” the network advisory read.

The telco firms also thanked their subscribers for their patience.

Last Saturday, the operator of AAG conducted emergency maintenance activities on the submarine cables in the waters of Hong Kong. It was supposed to last until September 30 but the activities were completed September 29.

AAG is one of PLDT’s international cable systems that support services such as broadband Internet and broadband applications. It is a fiber optic cable network that connects the Philippines and other countries to the US.

Last week, PLDT’s announcement worried some of its subscribers who are relying on internet connectivity amid the shift to remote work set-up and distance learning imposed during the pandemic.

In view of this, PLDT and Smart said they have adopted measures such as traffic rerouting and local caching to continue the subscribers’ internet connectivity amid the emergency maintenance activities.

“Students can still do their online studies and exams, and users in homes and businesses can go about their normal internet-based activities during this time,” Smart said last week. —Rosette Adel

