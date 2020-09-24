PLDT, Smart assure subscribers of continued connectivity amid maintenance activities

Telecommunications and digital services provider Smart Communications on Thursday evening assured PLDT Inc. and Smart subscribers that they would continue to have internet connectivity during the five-day maintenance activity.

PLDT on Wednesday advised its subscribers of emergency maintenance activities that will be conducted on Asia-America Gateway submarine cables from September 25 to 30.

“Emergency maintenance activities will be conducted on the Asian American Gateway (AAG), one of PLDT’s international cable systems, from Friday, 25 September 2020 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday, 30 September 2020 5:00 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time),” the telco firm wrote.

AAG is a 20,000-kilometer long fiber optic cable network that connects the Philippines and other countries to the US.

