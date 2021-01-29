‘Lupin’ series to return Summer 2021

Streaming entertainment service Netflix on Friday announced that original French series “Lupin” will return Summer 2021.

The series, which is a contemporary version of fictional character Arsene Lupin, is starred by Omar Sy.

Sy plays the role of Assane Diop who was inspired by Lupin, the “famous gentleman burglar.”

As a teenager, his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit and 25 years later Diop gets his revenge.

“Lupin” has been a worldwide phenomenon dominating the Netflix’s Top 10 list in more than ten countries.

Its five new episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard (“The Climb”) and Hugo Gélin (“Love at second sight”).

To mark its upcoming season, the streaming giant also released a Lupin key art teaser.

