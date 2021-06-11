‘Lupin Part 2’ to launch June 11

The “famous gentleman burglar” will be back Friday, June 11.

Streaming giant Netflix said the second part of the French series “Lupin” will be composed of five episodes.

It released an official trailer last month.

This contemporary version of fictional character Arsene Lupin is starred by Omar Sy.

He portrays Assane Diop who was inspired by the renowned burglar Lupin.

For the second part of the series, Netflix said Assane will think of a new plan after his quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has failed.

To recall, Assane’s father died when he was a teenager after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Twenty-five years later, Assane plotted his revenge but this has torn his family to pieces.

Aside from Sy, “Lupin” stars Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

Episodes 6 and 7 were directed by Ludovic Bernard while episodes 8 to 10 were directed by Hugo Gélin.

The series was created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan.

Here’s a first look at the much anticipated comeback of “Lupin”:

—Rosette Adel