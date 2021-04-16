Buckle up: ‘Fast & Furious 9’ trailer’s out

Universal Pictures Philippines on Wednesday released the trailer of the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga on its social media accounts.

Fast & Furious 9 or F9 is directed by Justin Lee, who also helmed the third to sixth chapters.

In F9, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and their son. However, danger always lurks over their peaceful horizon and this time forces Dom to confront the since of his past to save those he loves most. Together with his crew, they rev up once more to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver, a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

The action occurs around the globe – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi.

It stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

Universal Pictures also gave a glimpse of the ninth chapter of the film. View them here:

—Rosette Adel