The rider who could dance: Food delivery driver brings good vibes with TikTok videos

A food delivery rider is making waves online for his TikTok dance videos which have amused Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julio “Yukii” Artana, a 27-year-old from Imus, Cavite, has been delivering people’s cravings for two years already.

Just like any on-site worker, Artana shared that he fears contracting coronavirus whenever he goes out for duty.

Artana shared other challenges faced by delivery riders such as the risk of becoming victims of prank orders wherein they have to pitch in cash to pay for the unpaid food item.

“Bukod po dito sa pandemic, may pagsubok din kami dapat kakaharapin kagaya po ng panahon ngayon,” Artana said in a release.

“Sobrang init din po sa labas, samahan pa ng usok ng mga sasakyan. Minsan umuulan pa, at isa sa mga kinakatakutan namin na minsan na may mga client kami na hindi nakuha ‘yung pagkain dahil sa kulang sa inpormasyon, like wrong pin location, dahil pera talaga namin pinang-aabono namin,” he added.

However, the delivery rider continues to find the positive side of his job, which is to serve his fellow Filipinos and help them stay at home amid the pandemic by delivering essential goods.

“Masaya ako dahil nakakapaghatid ako ng tamang serbisyo sa customers ko, at nakakatulong din po kami upang mabawasan ang paglabas ng mga tao,” he shared.

Apart from that, Artana also manages to make light of things by creating content on TikTok, a platform that has gained more popularity among quarantined Filipinos during this lockdown.

It is his exact reason for joining the community.

Here are some of his most notable videos on the app: