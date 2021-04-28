PSA: Biker’s manual in English, Filipino to be distributed for free to public soon

A bike manual for cyclists, motorists and other road users was finally released in English and Filipino last week.

The Department of Transportation partnered with the Metro Manila Development Authority and the private sector and launched a passport-sized booklet that will be distributed to the public for free soon.

Called the Active Transport (Bike) Manual, the manual contains important safety guidelines and pointers that are part of the Active Transport Guidelines that DOTr initiated.

These include the use of safety gears and hand signals, regular bicycle inspection and maintenance and other road and traffic protocols.

It was launched last April 21 with over 140,000 published copies that would be distributed for free in all SM Malls nationwide.

Aside from SM, the initiative was also supported by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), the transport coalition called Move as One Coalition.

This project also came amid the widespread calls for proper bicycle infrastructure in Metro Manila and other urban areas as more Filipinos preferred to use biking as their mode of transportation.

Due to the tough lockdowns last year, some Filipinos resorted to travel for essential goods and services using bicycles given the lack of transportation options.

They later continued to prefer cycling in major thoroughfares even in succeeding granular quarantine phases where some forms of public transport had resumed operating.

In another post by Facebook page called MNL Moves, it mentioned that the DOTr and SM Cares also released the following two videos:

A Bike Rider’s Journey – a nearly seven-minute video clip about bike-friendly communities with stories from bike advocates and other personalities SM Cares Cycling Safety Tips – four-minute animated version of the bike manual

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade called on the public, especially motorists and cyclists, to help this “citizen-driven” bike lane project succeed.

“To our countrymen, help us make this project succeed. Let us make this a citizen-driven initiative. Nananawagan din ‘ho ako sa ating mga kababayang nagmamaneho ng mga de-motor na sasakyan na pairalin ang pagbibigayan sa kalsada, lalo na kung may bike lane na nakatayo sa mga ito. Gawin nating ligtas ang ating mga sarili, pati na rin ang buhay ng mga namimisikleta at pedestrian,” Tugade said.

In terms of bike lanes, Tugade noted that there are 296 kilometer of bike lanes with pavement markings, installed bollards, curbs, and solar studs completed so far.

He also stated that he hoped to accomplish 535 kilometers of bike lanes in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao before the year ends.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos also echoed the agency’s support to DOTr’s efforts in promoting road safety among all road users.

Abalos said the establishment of bike lanes is an ongoing effort of the DOTr and the DPWH ever since the start of the pandemic.

“The MMDA has been coordinating among agencies, local government units, and cycling advocates. The MMDA fully supports this initiative of the DOTr, in partnership with the DILG, DPWH, DOH, Move as One Coalition, and the SM Supermalls, aimed at promoting road safety, courtesy, and etiquette, not just for bikers, but for all road users,” the MMDA chair said.