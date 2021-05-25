’90s love team Claudine Barretto, Rico Yan’s film lands on YouTube Philippines’ trending videos

A movie of popular ’90s love team Claudine Barretto and Rico Yan landed on local YouTube’s trending list after viewers were recently given the chance to watch it in full.

ABS-CBN Star Cinema uploaded “Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita,” a 1998 romance-drama film on its channel. It features the story of a “bad girl” named Mela who falls in love with Miguel, a boy-next-door.

Diether Ocampo, their fellow co-star in the ’90s hit teleserye “Mula sa Puso,” plays Mela’s current boyfriend.

The movie also features Jaclyn Jose and Princess Punzalan.

It was directed by late film director Wenn Deramas and edited by Joyce Bernal.

As of writing, the movie is on the 11th spot of YouTube Philippines’ trending videos.

“Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita” is one of the former love team’s movies together.

Rico and Claudine became onscreen partners in the late ’90s and their chemistry eventually developed into a real-life romance.

The matinee idol passed away in 2002 at the age of 27 due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.

Despite this, Claudine has been regularly paying tribute to him on social media to mark special occasions such as his birthday and death anniversary.