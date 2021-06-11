Golgi vs Bulgogi? DOST-SEI’s meme is a pun for science and Korean food lovers

A government agency made a hilarious reaction from an old meme about science which once again earned buzz on Facebook.

The Science Education Institute, the science and technology human resource arm of the Department of Science and Technology, re-shared a meme from 2019 that juxtaposed a part of a cell to a Korean food.

“Yung nag-aaral ka ng biology pero nagke-crave ng Korean food,” read the post.

The meme featured side-by-side graphics of “Golgi” and a “Bulgogi.” While both names and graphics can be confusing, they obviously refer to two different things.

A Golgi body or Golgi apparatus is a cell organelle found in eukaryotic cells. It was named after an Italian pathologist named Camillo Golgi.

The US-based National Human Genome Research Institute provided a brief description about it.

“A Golgi body, also known as a Golgi apparatus, is a cell organelle that helps process and package proteins and lipid molecules, especially proteins destined to be exported from the cell,” the institute said.

Bulgogi, on the other hand, is a popular Korean dish that translates to “fire meat.” The dish comprises thinly sliced grilled beef with a distinctive flavor.

Filipinos eventually became fans of Bulgogi after it was featured in numerous Korean drama series aired in the country.

The creative meme was first shared on June 6, 2019 by Facebook page called Science Memes. It circulated over 12,000 times and gained over 13,000 reactions back then.

SEI’s re-post, meanwhile, gathered 4,200 reactions and made rounds over 493 times on the platform.

In the comments section, social media users found it unusual and amusing that a science-related government agency is now sharing such content.

“DOST-SEI natagpuang memer,” one user wrote.

“More of this content please,” another commented.