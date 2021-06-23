BTS’ ‘Butter’ breaks records on Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

BTS’ “Butter” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks, making it the group’s longest-leading No. 1 hit.

It bested the three-week run of “Dynamite,” Billboard announced on Monday (US Time) on Twitter.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 26, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

“Butter” attracted 12.5 million US streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 2017. It also drew 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending June 20,” it added.

Among the 54 songs that have debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100, “Butter” is the 13th single in history to spend its opening month ruling the list. It marks the first title by an Asian act as well as the first group since American rock band Aerosmith set the record with “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in 1998.

The summer anthem remains the No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles charts for four weeks and landed second for the second week on the Global 200.

“Butter” is the K-pop sensation’s third solo track to top on the Hot 100, following “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” The septet also sat atop the chart with the remix of “Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

“Dynamite” paved the way for BTS to be the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and first English language single that earned its first Grammy nomination.

Released on May 21, “Butter” is a “dance-pop song with lyrical confessions of sweet, romantic love. The fun and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods,” according to HYBE’s press release.

The smash-hit also racked up 108.2 million views on Youtube in its first 24 hours of release, beating “Dynamite” at 101.1 million views.

The group has also released three remix versions of “Butter” (“Hotter,” “Sweeter” and “Cooler”) which all come from the song’s lyrics.

Following the announcement, ARMYs took to social media to commend BTS for their impressive feat.

Congratulations to @BTS_twt for their 4th consecutive no.1 on the billboard charts for their song 'Butter' since its debut !! pic.twitter.com/vq2RpFs35h — Sumi⁷ (@jmserendipitous) June 21, 2021

They lead the chart for the whole month of June, their birthday month 🥺💜#Butter4thNo1OnHot100 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hECranqM3A — Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ 🧈 (@almostdita) June 21, 2021

The boy band thanked the powerful fanbase for their four-week win.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No1 x 4🎉 4주 연속 빌보드 1위라니😭😭😭😭

아미 여러분 너무너무너무너무 감사합니다. 💜💛💜💛 Unbelievable! #BTS_Butter is on the top of the chart 4 weeks in a row! Thanks soooo-much #BTSARMY 💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/ISVnyttSbE — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 21, 2021

BTS is set to drop a new track on July 9, alongside the physical CD version of “Butter.”