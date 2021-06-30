First look at new Filipino Netflix film ‘My Amanda’ starring Alessandra de Rossi, Piolo Pascual

Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual teamed up for a movie “My Amanda” to be released on July 15 exclusively on Netflix.

This film will also be De Rossi’s directorial debut. Pascual is also one of its executive producers.

Netflix unveiled the coming film’s first look photos in a post on June 17.

“What’s in between friendship and love? Here’s your first look at My Amanda starring Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual (hug emoji) Coming to Netflix this July 15!” the caption read.

In a statement about the story, De Rossi described it as a “gift” to Pascual who produced “Kita Kita,” which she also previously starred in.

“Kita Kita” is a romantic comedy that was released in 2017. It became a box office hit following its premiere in local theaters.

“The background story of this movie is what makes this very special to me. It’s a gift to my good friend Piolo and Spring Films–for turning my life around after ‘Kita Kita’,” De Rossi said.

“This movie is about friendship, and how much I treasure connections that are sincere, overwhelming, and that have a very profound impact, at least for me. There is no single or universal definition that could explain how much gratefulness a person experiences when another being gives you a chance to believe in yourself,” she added.

De Rossi also quoted a line, saying: “I love you pioooooolooooo!”

Creative producer Joyce Bernal, which also directed the State of the Nation Address in the past three years, likewise described working with Pascual and De Rossi as a “joy ride to self.”

“Working with Alex and PJ for a movie about a rare, and honest relationship is learning to be vulnerable again to the risk of losing what you have, for each other, for the moment and sharing something deeper that I discover as we went along together. It’s a joy ride to self,” Bernal said.

Pascual, meanwhile, hoped that the movie can take the audience into a journey of “profound companionship.”

“I’m thrilled to share with our audiences, the feeling of being on the same journey with someone, in finding out what profound companionship can offer to the other and savor the love so sublimely expressed in this film. My Amanda takes you on a road trip. Capture the sudden shifts, Netflixers, this July 15,” he said.

Aside from Pascual and De Rossi, the rest of the cast include Luz Valdez, KC Montero and Helga Krapf.