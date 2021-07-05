Film on ‘Yolanda’ aftermath starred by Daniel Padilla to premiere at Swiss film festival

A film about the aftermath of Super Typhoon “Yolanda” (International name: Haiyan) will have its world premiere at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, writer-director Carlo Francisco Manatad announced last Thursday, July 1.

“After xxxxxxxxxxxx years, our film Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) will be having its World Premiere at the 74th Locarno Film Festival,” Manatad wrote.

“My heartfelt thanks and love to everyone who made this film possible,” he added.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine),” this year’s lone competing film from the Philippines, will be presented at Concorso Cineasti del Presente (Filmmakers of the Present) section, which highlights works of emerging filmmakers from around the globe.

Starring Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol, and Charo Santos-Concio, “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is a dramatic film about the devastation of Yolanda in Tacloban City, Leyte that was filmed in the Waray dialect.

In the aftermath of Yolanda in November 2013, Miguel (Padilla) roams the ruins in search of the two women in his life: his friend Andrea (Rifol) and mother Norma (Santos-Concio). Miguel is determined to flee to the big city before another storm approaches.

The film was produced by iWant TFC, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire Productions (France), AAND Company (Singapore), and KawanKawan Media (Indonesia).

Other local films at the festival

Three other Philippine films have been selected to participate in the open doors screenings of Locarno Film Festival.

One of which will be “Aswang” by Alyx Ayn Arumpac, the first documentary to win the Best Picture in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) last year.

Short films “Next Picture” by Cris Bringas and “Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss” by Sonny Calvento, the first Filipino short film selected at the Sundance Film Festival will also be part of the non-competition section.

The Locarno Film Festival will run from August 4 to 14, 2021.