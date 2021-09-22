Rundown: ‘Respeto,’ ‘Aswang,’ other Martial Law, EJK-themed films streaming on Active Vista Int’l Human Rights Festival

Cinemalaya encouraged the public to stream and support independent films about Martial Law in line with the anniversary of its declaration this week.

Cinemalaya promoted the online film streaming of an institution called Active Vista Center through an event called “Active Vista International Human Rights Festival” or the AVFEST2021.

The online film festival started on Tuesday, September 21 and will run until October 10.

“’Respeto,’ ‘ML,’ ‘Pisay’ sa @ActiveVistaPH. International Human Rights Festival. Nood na!” Cinemalaya wrote.

Active Vista previously invited to its online forum on Martial Law and invited them to join the promo for complimentary tickets.

Looking to watch films on Martial Law?

Register for the accompanying online forum Martial Law: #NeverForget #NeverAgain: https://t.co/z3JARKZwMn and get a chance to be one of 100 randomly selected attendees who win a complimentary ticket.#KwentoNatinTo #ActiveVista #AVFest2021 pic.twitter.com/yjzlPt4jwQ — Active Vista (@ActiveVistaPH) September 20, 2021

Cinema Centenario, an online microcinema, also similarly invited Filipinos to stream its roster of movies with themes on Martial Law and human rights violations as part of the virtual film festival.

While the Martial Law forum already ended, Filipinos could still watch six of its feature films through Active Vista’s website.

These are:

“The Kingmaker” by Lauren Greenfield – A documentary about Imelda Marcos “ML” by Benedict Mique – An award-winning Martial Law film in 2018 (can be accessed until September 30 only) “Pisay” by Auraeus Solito – Life of six students of the Philippine Science High School during Martial Law (can be accessed until September 30 only) “Aswang” by Alyx Arumpac – A documentary about the killings under the Duterte administration (can be accessed until September 30 only) “Respeto” by Treb Monteras – Story between Hendrix and an old poet who went through Martial Law (can be accessed until September 30 only) “Tao Po” by Mae Paner – a documentary about the extra-judicial killings in the country

“Tara samahan n’yo kami sa Active Vista Frontlines — a lineup of films that speak truth to power. Here are 6 films that banner the most relevant issues of our times, inviting us to look beyond the headlines and examine the social structures that enable the horrors of our nation,” read the post from Active Vista’s Facebook.

In the profile on its website, Active Vista Center is introduced as “an institution established by DAKILA. It facilitates the learning process of empowering citizens to become agents of social change.”

DAKILA (DAKILA – Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism), meanwhile, is “an organization of artists, cultural and development activists, students, young professionals, and individuals creatively building a movement of heroism towards social transformation.”