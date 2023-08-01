Dolly de Leon ticks off animated film participation from bucket list

Golden Globes and BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon is stoked after checking an item on her bucket list — participating in an animated film.

The veteran actress on Monday, July 31 happily shared that the trailer of the first full-length animated film at the 2023 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival is already out.

This is Carl Joseph Papa‘s “Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing).”

“I couldn’t be prouder of this first in my career as an actor. This film is also extra special to me because my character speaks Ilokano here — the language from my Dad’s side. Excited for you all to see this!” Dolly tweeted.

“After over a year of development and seven months of animation, our youth-led production team and over 90 Filipino animators proudly present ITI MAPUKPUKAW (The Missing),” she added.

“The film is a Filipino-Ilocano animation that follows Eric’s life as it twists and turns after the arrival of a familiar alien and the death of his uncle that both trigger Eric to remember his past and untangle his memories,” Dolly continued.

Dolly has been acting for years but it was only in 2022 that she got her breakthrough in the Oscar-nominated satire “Triangle of Sadness,” where her performance landed her several nominations and different wins from award shows and events.

Meanwhile, “Iti Mapukpukaw” was developed for over a year by a youth-led production team. It also underwent seven months of animation, with over 90 Filipino animators participating in the film.

The animated film’s director has been submitting screenplays for a decade for the prestigious Cinemalaya festival. It was the first time one of his screenplays would finally participate in the film fest.

The Cinemalaya 2023 will happen from August 4 to 13, 2023.

Films will be screened at the Philippine International Convention Center inside the CCP Complex and in select Ayala Malls cinemas.

Here are the venues for the PICC:

Cinema Rizal (Meeting Room 1)

Cinema Bonifacio (Meeting Room 2/3)

Cinema Felipe (Meeting Room 4)

Cinema Palma (Meeting Room 5)

Meanwhile, here are the venues for the Ayala Malls:

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

TriNoma

Glorietta

UP Town Center

There will also be events at the CCP Black Box Theater or the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez.

