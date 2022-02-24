‘Kwento natin ‘to’: Microcinema offers free film screenings for 36th People Power anniv

A microcinema is inviting Filipinos to its free online screenings of documentaries to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the historic People Power Revolution that bloodlessly restored democracy in the Philippines.

Cinema Centenario on Tuesday announced that it will launch its “Dokyu Power Festival” which will screen thought-provoking documentaries from February 25 to April 9 on its online movie streaming platform MOOV.

The six-week event aims to bring awareness, education and involvement of the public through creative means. It will help the public become aware of the crucial and pressing social concerns of the day.

According to microcinema, it is a “celebration and commemoration of the power of the Filipino people.”

The first documentary to be screened is Lauren Greenfield’s “The Kingmaker” which puts the spotlight on former first lady Imelda Marcos, also presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s mother.

It will be premiered on February 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a live forum hosted by journalist Ces Drilon which will touch on “Martial Law, People Power, and what our history means to us in today’s fight for justice, democracy, and the truth.”

The public can register for this premiere through this link.

The People Power Revolution is a culmination of a series of public protests that happened for four days, which was a manifestation of Filipinos’ sentiments against totalitarian rule, according to the Official Gazette.

The protests were triggered by the rigged results of the snap presidential elections which declared Ferdinand Marcos Sr. as the winner, according to the Commission on Elections.

On the other hand, the National Citizen’s Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) declared Corazon “Cory” Aquino, widow of late opposition senator Ninoy Aquino, as the winner.

The people’s rally turned into vigil to guard the defecting military officials from Marcos Sr. It later progressed to Filipinos, including members of the Catholic Church, quietly facing off armored tanks with linked arms.

On the last day of the revolution, Aquino was sworn in as the 11th and the first woman president of the country.