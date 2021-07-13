Wattpad calls entries for 2021 Watty Awards

Wattpad is now accepting entries for its 2021 Watty Awards, the online storytelling platform announced on July 7 (EST).

Watty Awards is an annual writing contest on Wattpad—a medium that “allows writers to voice their opinions (or have their words heard).”

To participate in the Wattys 2021, writers must submit an original work of a 50,000-word story written in English or 40,000-story if written in another language.

It must fall into one of the 14 different categories: Chicklit, Fanfiction, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Horror, Mystery and Thriller, New Adult, Paranormal, Romance, Science Fiction, Werewolf, Young Adult (YA).

Selected stories will be considered for the following genre-specific award of the categories mentioned above.

The contest also accepts entries written in these ten languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Turkish, Filipino, or Indonesian.

The grand prize winner will be considered for a publishing deal with Wattpad Books (WPB Consideration).

“Winning stories receive front-of-the-line access to opportunities with Wattpad, and a chance to be read and enjoyed by the entire community and beyond,” the statement read.

Wattpad said only winners with winning submissions in the Young Adult category written in English will be considered for WPB Consideration.

Collaborations and partnerships

The storytelling platform has also teamed up with graphic design company Canva for a new category “Best Cover,” which recognizes “the creativity and hard work that goes into creating a showstopping story cover and [proves] that you don’t need to be a pro designer to make something magical.”

In January 2021, Wattpad was acquired by Naver, South Korea’s internet conglomerate, which also houses the digital comics Webtoon. The deal was completed last May 10.

Wattpad and Webtoon will also merge their studio divisions to create Wattpad Webtoon Studios, which will focus on “promoting and developing the comic and YA properties” that originate from two online platforms.

“We’re bringing a new era of diverse voices and incredible IP to audiences and an industry looking for both,” Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, said in a press release.

He added: “We’re looking to the future, with hundreds of millions of new stories to power the next 100 years of hits on screens and bookshelves.”

Founded in 2006, Wattpad has taken a more notable role in TV and film development in recent years, especially in the world of YA fiction.

Other details about the 2021 Watty Awards, can be viewed here: https://w.tt/3xAfSht

The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 a.m (Philippine standard time) on Oct. 1, 2021.

The shortlisted stories will be posted on November 1 while the Watty winners will be announced on December 3.