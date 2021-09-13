Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Video of the year
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Artist of the year
- Justin Bieber
Song of the year
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
Best new artist
- Olivia Rodrigo
Global icon
- Foo Fighters
Best collaboration
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Best pop
- Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Group of the year
- BTS
Best Hip-hop
- Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”
Best K-pop
- BTS – “Butter”
Best R&B
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
—Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh