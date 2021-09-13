Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Video of the year

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Artist of the year

Justin Bieber

Song of the year

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Global icon

Foo Fighters

Best collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best pop

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Group of the year

BTS

Best Hip-hop

Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

Best K-pop

BTS – “Butter”

Best R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

