Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

By
Reuters
-
September 13, 2021 - 4:40 PM
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Overall view of the show. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Video of the year

  • Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Artist of the year

  • Justin Bieber

Song of the year

  • Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Best new artist

  • Olivia Rodrigo

Global icon

  • Foo Fighters

Best collaboration

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best pop

  • Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Group of the year

  • BTS

Best Hip-hop

  • Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

Best K-pop

  • BTS – “Butter”

Best R&B

  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

