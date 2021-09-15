‘Stronger Together’: Gina Lopez’s ‘G Diaries’ lives on with new season

Two years may have passed since the death of Gina Lopez, but a group of people remains committed to continuing the legacy that she left.

Apart from the initiatives that promote children’s welfare and environmental protection, the show “G Diaries” was something close to the late philanthropist’s heart.

Since its premiere in 2017, the program has featured numerous advocacy-related episodes on sustainable ecotourism, community development, and environment protection. When Gina died in August 2019, her younger brother Ernie Lopez took over.

Last Sunday, the show launched its ninth season, now hosted by Ernie and wife Michelle Andrea Arville.

Dubbed as “Stronger Together,” the new season will feature various organizations that champion advocacies, such as humanitarian action, child protection and development, environment, education, health and wellness, education, arts and culture, and livelihood.

The program will also present stories of Filipinos overseas who promote the same advocacies the program upholds.

Apart from that, the weekday digital series “World Changers,” introduced in May 2021, will feature over 60 inspiring advocacy stories after receiving positive feedback from social media users.

“G Diaries” Stronger Together” is produced by the ABS-CBN Foundation in partnership with the Lopez Group Foundation Inc. and with support from First Gen Corporation.

The series airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel and iWantTFC, with replays on ANC and Metro Channel.