DENR, Masungi Foundation trade barbs over georeserve protection after DiCaprio’s call

Masungi Georeserve Foundation (MGF) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) engaged a heated discourse on the protection of Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal because of call made by an academy award-winning actor on Thursday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Hollywood artist Leonardo DiCaprio brought attention to Masungi Georeserve, calling on the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect the area from possible mining, logging and other illegal activities.

Leo is one of the international personalities who have voiced out their concern over the project’s trajectory between the DENR’s plans to cancel the memorandum that protects the lush georeserve.

“The DENR threatens to cancel the agreement that protects this area from prolific land grabbing activities. This cancellation would set back the success of an internationally acclaimed conservation effort and leave the area vulnerable again,” he said in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“Join local rangers in calling on President @bongbongmarcos to intervene and continue to protect Masungi. Conservation successes like Masungi serve as a reminder that the Philippines can become a leader in sustainability, eco-tourism, biodiversity protection, and climate action. Protect Masungi Georeserve,” he ended his post.

DENR vs. MGF

Last April 20, MGF challenged DENR chief Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to personally look into the project site and engage in a constructive speaking engagement with the foundation. However, this invitation was said to be snubbed.

The DENR eventually issued a public comment on Thursday following Leo’s call-to-action.

“Pinahahalagahan namin ang mga pahayag ng mga eksperto at kilalang personalidad hinggil sa pagprotekta ng likas na yaman ng Pilipinas,” it said on Facebook, acknowledging the actor’s social media post.

“Pagmamay-ari ng bawat Pilipino ang lupang kinatatayuan ng MGF. Ang operasyon ng mga resort na naniningil sa publiko para sa day tour, meeting at kasal ay hindi sumusunod sa mga batas ng bansa,” the DENR emphasized.

MGF later hit back at the agency with a response in the Facebook comments section.

The Masungi group clarified that it is a non-profit conservation initiative and that it is not operating as a “resort”.

“[We are] run by the MGFI which is a non-stock, non-profit Foundation duly registered at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Masungi is therefore not a resort, which is built for the primary purpose of entertainment and profit,” it replied.

MGF further explained that it dutifully settles its obligations with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and that only temporary structures and features have been built around the conserved area.

“Contrary to the statement of the DENR, the trails have a Certificate of Non-Coverage (CNC) which is the equivalent of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for projects with insignificant environmental impact as defined by the Philippines Environmental Impact System (EIS),” MGF added.

Masungi’s current state

The Masungi Geopark is located in the southern part of the Sierra Madre mountain range in Baras, Rizal. This area is considered to be a vital conservation area in the country with legal protection generated from a memorandum signed by the late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez in 2017.

However, Yulo-Loyzaga said last April that she has plans to rule out this memo.

Filipinos have since then expressed their concern to preserve this national forestry site. Actress Nadine Lustre is one of the few celebrities who showed their support for Masungi.

Since June, around 10,000 Filipinos have signed a petition to seek Marcos’ action to save Masungi.