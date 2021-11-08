BTS’ Jin drops music video for ‘Jirisan’ main theme song ‘Yours’

South Korean boyband BTS member Kim Seok-jin or Jin sings the main theme song for the official soundtrack of the new Korean drama series “Jirisan.”

On Sunday, the series’ production studio AStory released the music video for “Yours” on its YouTube channel.

It featured clips from the iQiyi original series that stars Gianna Jun and Ju-Jihoon, as an experienced ranger Seo Yi-gang and rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo, respectively.

The MV has since garnered over 1.4 million views.

A snippet of Jin’s latest track was unveiled in the trailers at the end of “Jirisan’s” episodes 5 and 6.

“The main theme song by Jin will feature in specific scenes to amplify viewers’ immersion in the story. Please look forward to it,” production studio Astory and MOST Contents said.

“Jirisan” created by director Lee Eung-bok (“Descendants of The Sun,” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”) and writer Kim Eun-hee (“Signal,” “Kingdom”), premiered last October 23 on iQiyi International app or iQ.com worldwide.

In its latest episodes that streamed over the weekend, Gianna Jun came face to face with the bombing suspect, while Ju Ji-hoon was in an intense, action-packed chase.

Team member Ju Min-gyung’s fate remains to be seen after venturing alone up the national park Jirisan, where danger lurks all around with no let up on the action.

In a post, BTS’ Jin invited fans to watch the K-drama series.

“Please love Jirisan a lot, I will watch too!” the Kpop idol said on artiste-to-fan social platform Weverse. —Rosette Adel