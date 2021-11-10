Made for the big screen: John Krasinski invites public to watch ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ in cinemas

The director and writer of “A Quiet Place Part II” called on the audiences to watch the movie in film theaters.

“‘A Quiet Place Part II’ was made for the big screen so I hope you enjoy the theatrical experience,” John Krasinski said in the video released by Paramount Pictures.

Previously, Krasinksi also said the second chapter of the 2018 “A Quiet Place” is a definite kind of movie that theaters were made for, citing that it was “always designed for a theatrical experience.”

Emily Blunt, who won Screen Actors Guild Award for her searing performance as Evelyn Abbott in the first part of “A Quite Place” is also excited about the sequel.

“It’s a horror movie, you want to watch it in the dark. Jump and leap and gasp together. I’m really excited for you to see it,” the lead star said.

The second chapter of the film takes moviegoers deeper into a terrifying world, and the stakes have never been higher.

It is directed, written and produced by Krasinski.

Aside from Blunt, the movie stars Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

The sequel follows the deadly events at Abbott family’s home.

“They must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path,” the synopsis reads.

Producer Brad Fuller that following the success of the first chapter, they felt that they didn’t want to do a sequel “just for the sake of chasing the success of the original.”

“John comes from a place of such deeply rooted artistic integrity so we knew we couldn’t do another film unless he was involved and we knew he wouldn’t get involved unless he strongly resonated with the material. His brain is like a strange combination lock and when it clicks, it really clicks, and that’s what happened with this idea,” Fuller said.

Krasinski also said he had no intention to create a follow-up to the film.

“The story was never designed to be a franchise. But the power of the world we created became the draw to delve into it further, to see where it might lead the Abbotts as a family,” he said.

“A Quiet Place Part II” garnered a 91% rating on the review-aggregation website for film and television, Rotten Tomatoes.

“The follow-up to Krasinski’s brilliant first film finds him doing the near impossible. It’s a successful prequel and sequel which ends with the all-but-promise of a third outing without caving into any kind of commercial demands or narrative check-lists,” Michael Clark of Epoch Times wrote.

The film was screened exclusively in select Philippine cinemas starting today, November 10. It is distributed in the country by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Last October, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases announced that cinemas in the National Capital Regionare finally allowed to reopen after being shut down for a year and seven months due to the threats of COVID-19.

They are, however, only allowed to operate at a minimum of 30% capacity and must only admit fully-vaccinated individuals during which under the Alert Level 3 of the general community.

The capacity was increased to 50% following the announcement that NCR would be placed under Alert Level 2 until November 21.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines said that its priority is to make cinemas a safe space for the public.

“We have devoted the past 19 months of cinema closure identifying solutions and precautions based on science. We will implement these measures to confidently welcome back movie fans to cinemas and send them home safe,” Charmaine Bauzon, president of CEAP said.

“We would like to assure the public that cinema is a safe place. In fact, LGUs have converted some theaters into vaccination centers, and no super-spreading were ever reported, even though people waited inside for hours,” she added. —Rosette Adel