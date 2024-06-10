St. Paul National Bible Quiz returns this year

The St. Paul National Bible Quiz is officially back.

Now on its 11th edition, the Bible trivia competition will be returning this September 2024 with the theme, “The Word: Inspiring Minds, Igniting Hearts.”

Organized by the Society of St. Paul, the yearly event was put on hold since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A school may enter one or two teams, each with two members. The participating students are from Grades 7 to 9 (SY 2023-2024); these students will be in Grades 8 to 10 in the incoming SY 2024-2025.

The elimination round on Aug. 22 will be conducted simultaneously online and onsite using the online program developed by Asia Pacific College.

The participants will take the quiz in their respective schools. It will consist of multiple-choice questions, which must be answered within a given and limited time.

The regional finals on Aug. 23 will be at the same venue as the elimination round for the qualifying teams. The questions will be multiple-choice and true-or-false, to be answered within a limited time.

The national championship, featuring the regional champions, will be held on Sept. 14 at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City during the Manila International Book Fair.

Registration for the competition is free. To participate, one may register the school’s team via the link: https://forms.gle/N9qns2uZMYDZ1B6s5 or visit the Facebook page “St. Paul National Bible Quiz (OFFICIAL)” for participation details and contest guidelines.

The St. Paul National Quiz was first held in 2010 to encourage students to study the Bible and provide them the opportunity to have fellowship with children from other schools.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) urged its member schools to let junior high students join the Bible Quiz, aligning with the organizers’ goal of spreading the Good News.