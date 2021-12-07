How mobile wallet apps are making Christmas ‘merry’ this 2021

COVID-19 cases might be going down but the health department is still encouraging virtual parties this holiday season.

An e-wallet platform is taking advantage of this digitization by offering Filipinos several rewards and deals for Christmas.

GCash is launching its biggest Yuletide celebration through “Merry GCash” wherein users can enjoy daily rewards and have a chance to become the app’s millionaire.

Through GLife, Pinoys can do their Christmas shopping online and avoid the holiday rush by going to the “MerryG” category where they can shop from featured brands and micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

Users can virtually shop from brands such as Auntie Anne’s, CiderBears, VPharma, Shibui, Orion, Aug3 Clothing, FanLife and Skinni, among others.

The “Send Pamasko” and “Send with Clip” features of the app, on the other hand, keep alive the Filipinos tradition of giving aguinaldo or Christmas gift in the form of cash.

In addition to sending cash with thoughtful messages, Filipinos can use special themes that are created with partner charities and the GCash Barkada.

Users also have the chance to become a millionaire through a grand raffle draw on December 21.

There are also three lucky Filipinos who can win a sari-sari store showcase.

They only need to participate in the “Shake It Up, Light It Up” promo where users can collect as many parols as they can and light it up for daily discounts and prizes.

Another mobile wallet app is also making this year’s Christmas “merry” with cashback, voucher deals and a raffle prize.

PayMaya said users can get up to P500 cashback by sending P20,000 to ten different users of its app.

This promotion runs until December 15.

The mobile wallet app is also giving a holiday treat to users who would sign up on its app.

Similarly, users who would invite friends to join PayMaya would also be treated a voucher.

Five users can also have a chance to win a 128GB iPhone 13 by buying prepaid load from the e-wallet app’s shop.

This promotion runs until December 15 as well.