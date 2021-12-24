TikTok Christmas tree brings holiday cheer to BGC

A Christmas tree set up by the leading destination for short-form mobile video, TikTok is spreading holiday cheer at the Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The #TikTokTree, made up of LED Screens, brings light to the city by continuously flashing exciting and fun holiday content shared by TikTok creators, featuring delicious food, fun dances, fitness, gaming and more.

This attraction was installed last Tuesday December 21, and would be up until December 31.

The video-sharing platform is inviting the public to visit the TikTok tree and create entertaining and engaging Christmas-themed videos featuring the Christmas tree.

Those who will make a video shall make the post public and use the hashtag #TikTokTree so that they could get featured on the holiday attraction alongside their favorite creators.

“Post your festive TikTok content and see them flashed on the TikTok Christmas Tree beginning December 21 until December 31, 2021!” the platform said.

Celebrate the holidays at the #TikTokTree in Bonifacio High Street Park, BGC! Post any Christmas TikTok video using the hashtag #TikTokTree and see yourself up on the screen! 🎄 Click here for more details: https://t.co/ojRqS8tyiK pic.twitter.com/cIw6rlJVmt — TikTok Philippines (@TikTokPH) December 23, 2021

Aside from installing the Christmas tree, TikTok also held an online Christmas party to celebrate the festive season with its users and creators.

Performances from I Belong to The Zoo, Mattahaios, Zion Aguirre, Maris Racal and SB19 were aired live on the platform.

—Rosette Adel