First look at Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic

Warner Bros. Pictures on Friday released the first trailer for the biopic of the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley.

“Elvis” is the new movie event from Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

The trailer centers on Elvis’s rise to fame.

It stars Austin Butler as the legendary singer and actor as well as Oscar winner Tom Hanks who will portray his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film, premiering in June, explores the life and music of Elvis seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Parker (Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

It will also feature one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley played by Olivia DeJonge.

Aside from Butler, Hanks and DeJonge, “Elvis” will also be starred by award-winning theater actress Helen Thomson (“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Rake”) who plays Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!” “Breath,” “Hacksaw Ridge”) who portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon.

The biopic’s cast members also include Luke Bracey (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Point Break”) who plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett (“Hail, Caesar!”) who plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, “Lion,” “300”) who plays Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The High Note”) who plays B.B. King, Xavier Samuel (“Adore,” “Love & Friendship,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) who plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) who plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Also in the cast are Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things,” “The Broken Heart Gallery”) who plays TV director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford (“Gallipoli,” “The Pacific”) as Tom Diskin, Kate Mulvany (“The Great Gatsby,” “Hunters”) as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies (“Peter Rabbit,” “Hunters”) as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Camp”) as Billy Smith, Josh McConville (“Fantasy Island”) as Sam Phillips, and Adam Dunn (“Home and Away”) as Bill Black.

Meanwhile, additional iconic musical artists in the film will be played by the following: singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard; Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.

Luhrmann who helmed “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge!” directed the film from his and Sam Brommel, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner’s screenplay. He wrote the story with Doner.

The director also produced the film with Oscar winner Catherine Martin (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss while Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick arethe executive producers of the film.

According to the prod team, principal photography on “Elvis” took place in Queensland. It was supported by the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government’s Producer Offset program.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Mandy Walker (“Mulan,” “Australia”), Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), production designer Karen Murphy (“A Star Is Born”), editors Matt Villa (“The Great Gatsby,” “Australia”) and Jonathan Redmond (“The Great Gatsby”), Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), music supervisor Anton Monsted (“Australia,” “Moulin Rouge!”) and composer Elliott Wheeler (“The Get Down”).

“Elvis,” which will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, will be screened in Philippine cinemas on June 22.