‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ score Oscar best picture nods

LOS ANGELES —The splashy “Elvis” biopic, dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed nominations for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Others competing in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age film “The Fabelmans” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Tar,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking” rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.

Winners of the industry’s highest honors will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year’s Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

— Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis