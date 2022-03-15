This bakeshop offers BT21-themed cakes

A local bakery chain recently launched cakes with designs inspired by the characters of BT21, a line of merchandise from South Korea.

BT21 is a long-running collaborative project between Line Friends and Grammy-nominated group BTS.

In a post on March 11, Goldilocks announced their collection of BT21 Greeting Cakes.

Each cake comes with a collectible B21 box.

“You can never get enough of these adorable UNIVERSTAR cutie cakes! Complete your celebrations with BT21 Greeting Cakes which comes with a collectible BT21 box!” the post reads.

The bakeshop offers cakes with designs inspired by all the BT21 characters namely Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van.

The public can order these cakes via online delivery service GrabFood, Foodpanda, the bakeshop’s hotlines and website.

As of writing, these cakes are only offered for delivery in National Capital Region and Rizal areas.

The announcement of the new offerings caught the attention of BTS’ fans called ARMY “Adorable Representative MC for Youth.”

In the comments section, several fans urged Goldilocks to make the cakes available to other provinces as well.

“Hope it’s not limited edition please,” a Facebook user said.

“Sayang hindi available sa lugar namin, malapit na birthday ko,” another Facebook user commented.

Some fan accounts, on the other hand, expressed their excitement over the cake designs.

“So Goldilocks are now selling BT21 round chocolate chiffon frosted cake. This is more affordable than the first one because this is only ₱390. It looks so good,” one fan account shared with heart-eyes emoji.

Prior to this, fan page BTS PH shared that the bakeshop launched BT21-inspired fondant cakes that are made to order.

However, when this was posted, it was only available for Goldilocks employees.

The bakeshop formally launched the fondant variant cake collection on March 5.

“These UNIVERSTAR cuties are even more adorable as cakes! Celebrate with BT21 and make each party the absolute best!” the post reads.

Orders of fondant cakes should be placed at least three days in advance.

Goldilocks also offers designs featuring all eight BT21 characters.

These can be ordered on its BT21 page and Viber account.

BTS comprising members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook concluded their much-anticipated “Permission to Dance on Stage” live concert in Seoul, South Korea that ran for three nights, March 10, 12 and 13.

ln late 2021, the group held a four-night sold-out concert in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, their first live concert in the United States for more than a year.

