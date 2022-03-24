‘The Kingmaker’ documentary to be released in local languages

To further make it more accessible to as many Filipinos as possible, American documentary filmmaker Lauren Greenfield said that a documentary about a political clan and its matriarch will soon be available in local languages.

The filmmaker tweeted that the award-winning documentary “The Kingmaker” will soon be viewed with subtitles in Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilocano, Bicolano and Hiligaynon.

“Dropping this week… five separate Tagalog-dubbed versions of THE KINGMAKER, captioned in five different languages (Tagalog, Bisaya, Ilocano, Bicol, and Hiligaynon),” Greenfield said on Thursday.

“Please retweet this thread far and wide to (your) networks, so everyone gets a heads up… #thekingmaker,” she added.

The Philippines, being an archipelago, is linguistically diverse and has several languages that are spoken in different regions across the country.

A 2019 report said there were 183 “living languages” in the country so far but the official ones are Filipino and English.

Meanwhile, Filipinos lauded Greenfield’s initiative to make the documentary more accessible to the public.

The documentary is originally made in English, with English subtitles.

“TAMA BEHAVIOUR !!!!! But seriously, thank (you) Lauren Greenfield and team for pushing this very important film to be accessible!! And at such a crucial time in our history,” a Twitter user said, referring to the 2022 national elections.

“Hoping local TV channels show this too! must-watch for ALL voters,” another online user tweeted with emojis.

“Thank you very much. This will make the movie more comprehensible for those who most need to see this,” a different Filipino said.

Last week, Greenfield announced that “The Kingmaker” is already available for free streaming on Vimeo and can be watched on any device.

The documentary features former first lady Imelda Marcos and some interviews with her son, presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It documents the start of Imelda and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr‘s relationship, her influence during her husband’s term, Martial Law, the People Power Revolution, their exile in the United States and their return to the Philippines.

“The Kingmaker” also includes accounts of some Martial Law victims.

A Filipino-made documentary, “Imelda,” is also available for free streaming on YouTube and Vimeo.

Martial Law-themed independent movie “Liway” is additionally available on YouTube for streaming.

