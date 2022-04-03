Key nominations for the music industry’s 2022 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

Album of the year

  • “We Are” — Jon Batiste
  • “Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Justice” — Justin Bieber
  • “Planet Her” — Doja Cat
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Back Of My Mind” — H.E.R.
  • “Montero” — Lil Nas X
  • “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Evermore” — Taylor Swift
  • “Donda” — Kanye West

Record of the year

  • “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
  • “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
  • “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
  • “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
  • “Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Song of the year

  • “Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran
  • “A Beautiful Noise” — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
  • “Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Fight For You” — H.E.R.
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
  • “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Best pop duo/group performance

  • “I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • “Butter” – BTS
  • “Higher Power” – Coldplay
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

  • Justice — Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her — Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
  • Positions — Ariana Grande
  • Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock performance

  • “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
  • “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” – Black Pumas
  • “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell
  • “Ohms” – Deftones
  • “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters

Best rap performance

  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Up” — Cardi B
  • “My Life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
  • “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
  • “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best country album

  • “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
  • “Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
  • “All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell
  • “Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Best music film

  • “Inside” — Bo Burnham
  • “David Byrne’s American Utopia” — David Byrne
  • “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” — Billie Eilish
  • “Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui” — Jimi Hendrix
  • “Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists

