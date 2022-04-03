Key nominations for the music industry’s 2022 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

Album of the year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

READ: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish compete in wide-open Grammys contest

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Song of the year

“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best pop duo/group performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter” – BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

Justice — Justin Bieber

Planet Her — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock performance

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell

“Ohms” – Deftones

“Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters

Best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“My Life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best country album

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Best music film

“Inside” — Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” — Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui” — Jimi Hendrix

“Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang

RELATED: From Tony Bennett to Kanye and Jon Batiste, Grammys cast wide net