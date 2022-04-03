Key nominations for the music industry’s 2022 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Below is a list of nominations in key categories.
Album of the year
- “We Are” — Jon Batiste
- “Love For Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Justice” — Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her” — Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Back Of My Mind” — H.E.R.
- “Montero” — Lil Nas X
- “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Evermore” — Taylor Swift
- “Donda” — Kanye West
Record of the year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
- “Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Song of the year
- “Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran
- “A Beautiful Noise” — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
- “Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight For You” — H.E.R.
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
Best new artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best pop duo/group performance
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Butter” – BTS
- “Higher Power” – Coldplay
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best pop vocal album
- Justice — Justin Bieber
- Planet Her — Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Positions — Ariana Grande
- Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best rock performance
- “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
- “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” – Black Pumas
- “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell
- “Ohms” – Deftones
- “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters
Best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “My Life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
Best country album
- “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
- “Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
- “All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell
- “Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Best music film
- “Inside” — Bo Burnham
- “David Byrne’s American Utopia” — David Byrne
- “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” — Billie Eilish
- “Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui” — Jimi Hendrix
- “Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists
—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang
