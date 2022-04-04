Key winners at music’s Grammy awards

LAS VEGAS— The Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
Album of the year
- “We Are” — Jon Batiste
Record of the year
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk SoniC
Song of the year
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Best new artist
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop duo/group performance
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best pop vocal album
- Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best rock performance
- “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters
Best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best country album
- “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Best music film
- “Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists
