Key winners at music’s Grammy awards

The Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Below is a list of winners in key categories.

Album of the year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

READ: Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

Record of the year

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk SoniC

Song of the year

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

READ: Silk Sonic wins song of the year at the Grammys

Best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo

READ: Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist, Silk Sonic takes song honor at Grammys

Best pop duo/group performance

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock performance

“Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters

Best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best country album

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Best music film

“Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Rashmi Aich