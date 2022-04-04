Key winners at music’s Grammy awards

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic celebrates as he takes the stage to accept the Song of the Year award for "Leave the Door Open" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2022. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

LAS VEGAS— The Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Below is a list of winners in key categories.

Album of the year

  • “We Are” — Jon Batiste

Record of the year

  • “Leave The Door Open” — Silk SoniC

Song of the year 

  • “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Best new artist

  • Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop duo/group performance

  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best pop vocal album

  • Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best rock performance

  • “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters

Best rap performance 

  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best country album

  • “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Best music film

  • “Summer Of Soul” — Various Artists

