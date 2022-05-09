Google marks 2022 polls with doodle, featured Comelec hyperlink

Search engine giant Google on Monday released a doodle in solidarity with Filipino voters who are electing the nation’s leaders today.

The doodle urges Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage and make their voices be heard.

The Commission on Elections shared this doodle on its social media account.

Millions of voters will decide the next president, vice president, 12 senators, 300 lower house lawmakers, and around 18,000 local positions, from city mayors and provincial governors to local council seats across the country.

In view of this, Google is also helping promote the Comelec’s Election Day reminders through a featured hyperlink on the Search homepage.

“This will redirect people to the Vote SAFE Pilipinas’ step-by-step voting guide which includes a reminder to observe health and safety protocols,” Google said.

The search engine giant previously released Filipino-centered or Philippine-related doodles to commemorate important events and figures in the country such as the Philippine Independence Day, Severino Reyes, Pacita Abad, Dolphy, among others. —Rosette Adel