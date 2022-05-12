Children’s publisher Adarna offers ‘#NeverAgain’ book bundle discount

A children’s publication house announced that its titles about or with subjects related to the Martial Law years are on sale and may be ordered in advance.

Adarna House on Wednesday said that Filipinos can pre-order copies of its “#NeverAgain” book bundle and the “Ito and Diktadura” title for 20% off until May 22.

Other titles within the bundle will also be available at 20% off and can be ordered on their website.

The books will be shipped out starting May 30, but bundles that were pre-ordered on May 11 will be shipped out starting May 23.

“Kindly expect your order to arrive 1-2 weeks from the start of your shipping date,” the publication said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarna House (@adarnahouse)

The books in the “#NeverAgain” bundle include the following titles:

Si Jhun Jhun, Noong Bago Ideklara Ang Batas Militar

Edsa

The Magic Arrow

Isang Harding Papel

Ito Ang Diktadura

“Revisit one of the most memorable moments in our history and teach kids that truth rests with the people in this #NeverAgain book bundle,” Adarna said on its website.

“Si Jhun Jhun, Noong Bago Ideklara Ang Batas Militar” talks about a boy living in pre-Martial Law era.

“Edsa,” meanwhile is a counting book of images and moments from the historical People Power Revolution, also known as the EDSA Revolution.

“The Magic Arrow” is a picture book that tells the story of people’s fight against a dictator.

“Isang Harding Papel” touches on the story of a girl who regularly visits her mother, a political prisoner, in jail during Martial Law.

“Ito Ang Diktadura” gives a glimpse of what’s it like to live under a dictatorship. It also mentioned dictatorships in the guise of democracies, countries with dirty elections and rampant cheating and corruption, those with no respect for human rights and leaders who lie.

READ: Historian says ‘contigency plans’ drafted as calls to preserve Martial Law references mount

The “#NeverAgain” is a battle cry that has been initially uttered by those who opposed former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s electoral bids since 2015, when he announced his candidacy for vice president.

He is now the frontrunner among the 2022 presidentials in the recent elections, based on partial and unofficial counts.

Apart from this, critics also use the statement to remember late Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s implementation of Martial Law which was marked by human rights abuses and violations.

According to estimates from Amnesty International, the era also saw 70,000 imprisonments, 34,000 people tortured and 3,240 killed.

“#NeverAgain” is also used to counter efforts of “historical revisionism” against Marcos Sr’s regime.