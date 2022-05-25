Pinoy Mickey: New Funko Pop shows Mickey Mouse clad in barong

Collectors of figurines and bobbleheads are in for a treat.

The Department of Tourism recently teamed up with Funko and Disney to bring one of the world’s most iconic cartoon characters to life with a Pinoy twist.

A Mickey Mouse—the longtime mascot of the Walt Disney Company—clad in barong, is now available in a Funko Pop.

Ban Kee Trading, Inc. is its authorized Philippine distributor.

The Mickey Mouse collectible comes with a postcard from the country’s major tourist magnets Manila, Boracay, Baguio, Cebu and Siargao Island.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that the initiative would help promote the Philippines to other people.

“We believe that having a global icon like Mickey Mouse will help promote the Philippines, and its tourist destinations, to the world. This collectible will not only be enjoyed by children, but also adults who want to reminisce about all the good times they had with their favorite Disney character,” she said.

The DOT in November 2021 collaborated with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia for the Mickey Go Philippines campaign.

It included the production of various digital content featuring local travel destinations and Mickey-inspired versions of local delicacies such as arroz caldo, halo-halo, and Vigan empanada.

Three years before that, the mascot of Mickey Mouse traveled around the Philippines in a Barong Tagalog as part of worldwide celebrations honoring his 90th birthday.

The Barong Tagalog is an embroidered long-sleeved formal shirt for men and is a national attire of the Philippines.

It was coined during the early Spanish colonial period to distinguish it as a native attire of the Filipinos in contrast to the European-styled three-piece suits.