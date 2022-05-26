New haunted house on the block: Nightmares Manila invites Pinoys for the scare of their life

“In the late 1940s, a couple driving home during a dark and stormy night discovers a lost girl along the road.”

A walk-through horror attraction invited Filipinos to pay a visit to its haunted houses filled with horror movie-style scares and Hollywood-quality special effects.

Nightmares Manila is opening its doors starting May 27 from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight. It will operate from Tuesday to Sunday.

The attraction is located along Dr. A. Santos Ave. (Sucat) corner Rainbow Drive at Goodwill 2 Subdivision, Barangay BF Homes.

It is at the back of the CPB Sucat and Hyundai Sucat.

The attraction has live actors, two haunted houses, four escape rooms, an interactive shooting game, photo booths, a souvenir shop and a cafe serving hot meals, beverages and sweets.

Its featured haunted houses are the Nightmares Haunted House, a dark walk-through, and the Haunted School House, a Japanese-themed haunted schoolhouse.

Visitors have to secure their slots by calling 0966-773-0721 and purchasing their tickets from its website.

Meanwhile, the attraction invited horror fans by telling a story of a young girl who was “adopted” by a couple. Its Facebook post reads:

Feeling pity for the girl, they bring her home and care for her. Being childless, they decide to adopt her. Not soon after, they realize they have made a grave mistake and invited evil into their home… at first, they imagined she was a blessing, but soon realized she was cursed… their home and school are still there, abandoned…. or is it?…. Sitting, waiting for unknowing victims to wander in, discover the truth of what happened in Nightmares Haunted Attraction.

Nightmares Manila is a predecessor of Asylum Manila that first opened in New Manila, Quezon City in 2019.

It featured over 50 horror-themed rooms and passages.