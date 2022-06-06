‘Jurassic World Dominion’ brings together Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, original cast members

This year’s thrilling spectacle for a multi-generation audience opened in local cinemas today, June 8.

“Jurassic World Dominion” brings together for the first time Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and the original cast members Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

It also features an international cast composed of Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and BD Wong.

The highly-awaited film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced alongside Steven Spielberg.

It is packed with heart-pounding action and scenes bringing viewers to breathtaking world where dinosaurs can co-exist with mankind. It is specially crafted to make movie viewing a more immersive experience as moviegoers come back to theaters.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat,” the director said.

“It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. All over the world, we’ve recently started returning to theaters because movies bring us closer together,” Trevorrow added, citing that moviegoers need that shared experience right now.

Trevorrow said the latest Jurassic franchise shares the next few chapters of a story we have been telling around the campfire for 30 years.

“This is a world that Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created together, and I have been fortunate enough to be a custodian of it for three films—in collaboration with ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ director J.A. Bayona, the writers and everyone who’s worked to make this what it is. I’m so grateful to Steven for allowing a new generation to continue telling the story that he and his collaborators began,” Trevorrow said.

Meanwhile, one of the lead stars lauded Universal and the film’s crew for creating a safe space for everyone and abiding by the strict protocols in place while the movie was produced during the pandemic.

“It was expensive and arduous, and it required a whole new department being added to the production,” Pratt said.

“At the time, I talked to people who would say, ‘Really? You’re going back into production? Are you sure that’s safe?’ And I would say, ‘Listen, if there’s an industry that’s cut out to handle this, it’s the film industry.’ If anyone has the resources, the will, the passion and the necessity to get something done, it’s a film crew. I think it’s a feat of human ingenuity that we were able to be one of the first film productions to put all of the protocols in place and keep everyone safe,” he added.

“Jurassic World Dominion” opens in 400 cinemas in the Philippines. It is available on select 2D and 3D Imax screens.

The film is presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. —Rosette Adel