Skip the lines: How to get ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tickets in Philippines in advance

Yes, you can purchase tickets to the highly awaited film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ahead of its showing date in the country.

Advanced ticket selling is now available in cinemas nationwide in time for its opening on April 19. Wednesday.

The public may also skip the lines by purchasing tickets online on its website: https://www.supermariobrosmovieph.com/.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” debuted internationally last April 5 and smashed the box office expectation with $378 million during its opening weekend.

It is opening late in the country amid the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival two weeks ago.

The film, inspired by the popular video game of Nintendo, Super Mario, is said to be the second-biggest animated opening weekend of-all time, according to Universal Pictures.

It has so far broke records and is touted the biggest international opening weekend of 2023 the biggest Illumination opening of all-time, the biggest video game adaptation opening of all time, the biggest Japanese IP opening of-time and the current No. 4 Universal opening of all-time.

The video game was brought to life on the big screen by global entertainment brands Nintendo and Illumination, creator of the global blockbuster “Despicable Me,” “Minions,” “Sing” and “The Secret Life of Pets” franchises.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows pop culture’s most prominent Italian plumber of the past four decades, Mario, who is powered by his big dreams.

Its final trailer was released last March 13.

Viewers will be treated with a more than an hour and a half nostalgic and action-packed cinematic comedy adventure.

About the film

Brooklyn plumbers Mario and his brother Luigi were working underground to fix a water main until they are transported down a mysterious pipe.

They arrive at a magical new world but were separated, prompting Mario to embark on an epic quest to find Luigi.

Mario gets assisted by Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and Princess Peach as he taps his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a star-studded cast. The main star Mario was voiced by Chris Pratt, while Luigi was voiced by Charlie Day.

Mushroom Kingdom Princess Peach and Toad, on the other hand, were voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key, respectively.

They are joined by an extraordinary comedic cast such as Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film also features the special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the creators of “Teen Titans Go!” from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel of “Minions: The Rice of Gru,” “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.”

It is released by the Universal Pictures International. —Rosette Adel