Upcoming ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ movie excites Filipino fans

The iconic video game character Super Mario is expected to hit the silver screen next year.

Universal Pictures announced that Filipinos may watch the “Super Mario Bros.” movie in April 2023.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. It was co-produced by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The characters were voiced by notable Hollywood personalities such as Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while Matthew Fogel, who is behind “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” is responsible for the screenplay.

A few months ago, the entertainment company released a trailer for the film, which left Filipino fans excited.

“All Super Mario fanatics are gonna go crazy bout this…Including me,” a social media user wrote.

“I can’t wait to see this movie soon!” a Facebook user said.

“I have never imagined this could happen. And now a movie. Very nice,” a social media user said.

The trailer also made some Filipinos recall their childhood memory of playing Super Mario.

“Habang nagpeplay, nag-pe-play din at the back of my mind yung tunog niya sa family computer,” an online user said.

“One of my favorite games during the ’90s. I beat Super Mario 2, Super Mario 3 and Mario land. Classic gamers here we go!” a social media user said.

“It’s cute and brings back childhood memories,” a Facebook user wrote.

The first Super Mario game was launched by Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985.

