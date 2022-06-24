‘Sandman,’ ‘ONE PIECE,’ ‘Alice in Borderland,’ other upcoming Netflix shows fans should not miss

Streaming giant Netflix has a multitude of shows to offer to their audiences this 2022.

Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer’s second annual mini-Comic-Con, revealed a list of upcoming shows that vary from live adaptations of your favorite anime up to the forthcoming season of binge-worthy series.

Whether you are a casual viewer or a certified “serioholic”, here is a rundown of shows soon to be available on Netflix that you definitely should not miss.

“Resident Evil”

Although the “Resident Evil” franchise is no longer new to live-action adaptations, Netflix is navigating a new one, a TV series. Its first season is set to drop on July 12, 2022, with eight- hour-long episodes featuring a star-studded cast and a list of fresh faces. The series will reportedly take place in the future and will introduce new characters to the long-running video game series fans.

“The Sandman”

This August 5th, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series “The Sandman” will finally be available for streaming, more than 30 years after the release of its first issue. The king of dreams and the ruler of the nightmare realm is free and out of his cage and is ready to take over your screens in its first season, which reportedly features 11 episodes.

“ONE PIECE”

Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” is coming to life with the live-action adaptation of the “biggest manga series of all time.” The streaming platform provided its fans with a sneak peek of the set, particularly inside the iconic pirate ship, Baratie, which is widely known for its fish front piece. The showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens revealed that their crew in South Africa are trying their best to “take Oda’s world and bring it to life.”

“The School for Good and Evil”

Netflix has called the attention of all aspiring heroes and antiheroes after it announced that it is premiering the film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s best-selling young adult fantasy series this September. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are best friends, are featured in the story as they enroll at an “enchanted school for young heroes and villains” and discover that they are on opposite sides of the struggle between good and evil.

“Alice in Borderland”

The live-action adaptation of the manga series of Hara Aso is expected to return for its second season this December. Based on a report, “18 million households checked out the first season within the first 28 days” of its running. Fans of the series were delighted to know that it was renewed for a second season, only two weeks after the first season was released. The director of the thrilling and action-packed series has teased that he would “draw a mysterious world that no one has ever seen.”

“Wednesday”

A new series from director Tim Burton is centered on the beloved Addams Family daughter as she navigates teenage life at the gothic Nevermore Academy and a murder mystery with close ties to her famed clan. Here’s a first look at the creepy and altogether kooky new series: