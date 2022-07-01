Meet the woman behind the official portrait of Marcos, other presidents

Lulu Coching-Rodriguez is the artist behind the presidential painting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., traditionally displayed inside the Malacañang Palace and alongside other presidential portraits.

Ahead of the presidential inauguration on Thursday, June 30, 2022, Marcos’ team unveiled the photos of his portrait to the public, which depicts him in front of the Philippine flag, smiling while wearing a barong Tagalog.

Coching-Rodriguez, a renowned artist, is the daughter of Francisco Coching, National Artist for Visual Arts and known as the “Dean of Filipino Illustrators.”

Coaching-Rodriguez is also the woman behind the official portraits of previous chief executives, including Benigno Aquino III, Joseph Estrada, Fidel V. Ramos, and Cory Aquino.

The prominent artist also painted former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, commissioned by his office staff to celebrate his 46th birthday.

She also released a book in 2003, in collaboration with his husband, Spanish journalist Jose Rodriguez, titled “Philippine First Ladies Portraits” which featured the painted images of previous top executives’ wives.

The collection includes the portraits of Luz Banzon-Magsaysay, Aurora Quezon, Leonila Garcia, Evangelina Macaraeg-Macapagal, and Imelda Marcos. These portraits are reportedly accessed in the Presidential Museum and Library collection.

Marcos took his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.