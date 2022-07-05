Pinoy artist shares photos of how he made Vecna sculpture for Makati installation

A Filipino sculptor shared some photos of how he created the popular Vecna sculpture for Netflix’s exhibit at a mall in Makati City.

To promote the last volume of “Stranger Things Season 4,” Netflix held an interactive exhibit at Glorietta 4’s Activity Center last weekend, which features a large art installation of the Upside Down dimension in the show. It is dubbed the “mind lair” of the series’ villain, Vecna.

Fans were immediately hyped up and amazed by the design of the interactive setup. They also took photos with Vecna at the center of the area.

This artwork was made by a freelance sculptor named Joseph Mendoza.

Mendoza shared a series of photos of how he built Vecna from Styrofoam on Facebok.

“Vecna, the stranger thing, sa wakas nakadisplay na rin,” he said on his post.

The photos showed that the sentient creature was constructed from separate body parts.

Mendoza’s post had since garnered 42,000 reactions, 1,600 comments and 12,000 shares on the platform.

Based on the reactions, most Filipinos were impressed by his work. They comprise 33,000 heart emojis, 4,500 shock emojis and 3,900 likes.

Mendoza received a shower of praises in the comments section.

“Super galing niyo, tatay!!” one Facebook user said.

“Grabeeee!!! Galing niyo po!!” another online user commented.

This post was also shared in an online forum for “Stranger Things” fans called r/Stranger Things.

It has 812,000 members so far. A Redditor posted it on July 5.

“Vecna sculpture created by Joseph Mendoza in the Philippines,” the user said.



“Stranger Things,” which first streamed on Netflix in 2016, tells the story of a group of young friends who tried to fight off supernatural forces, and unravel government secrets and mysteries in every season.

The Upside Down is an alternate dimension from the human world where most of the monsters and villains, including Vecna, came from.

All seasons of “Stranger Things” can now be streamed on the entertainment streaming service Netflix.

