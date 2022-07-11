First-time jobseekers can avail gov’t documents for free. Here’s how.

Are you a fresh graduate seeking a job?

Did you know that you can freely avail of government-issued documents when you are a first-time job-seeker?

Under Republic Act No. 11261, also known as the “First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act,” first-time Filipino job hunters are to be waived of any charge in the issuance of identification documents required in their application for employment.

According to the Official Gazette, when obtaining the following documents, first-time employment hopefuls shall not be charged any fees or other expenses:

Police clearance certificate;

National Bureau of Investigation clearance;

Barangay clearance;

Medical certificate from a public hospital, provided that fees and charges collected for laboratory tests and other medical procedures required for the grant of a medical certificate shall not be free of charge;

Birth Certificate;

Marriage Certificate;

Transcript of academic records issued by state colleges and universities;

Tax Identification Number (TIN);

Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) card; and

Other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from job applicants.

Proof of Eligibility

Those who wish to avail the benefits under this act must present government agencies with a barangay certification signed by their barangay captain or an authorized officer stating that they are Filipino first-time job seekers.

The law covers not just fresh graduates, but also the out-of-school youth.

Benefits under this act are valid for one year after the barangay certification was issued.

However, those to be proven guilty of fabrication or falsification of their documents are subject to punishment under the Revised Penal Code.

Exemption

The Professional Regulation Commission’s professional license examination application fee, the Land Transportation Office’s application for a driver’s license, the Civil Service Commission’s Career Service Examination application fee, and the application for a Philippine passport authentication are exempt from the waiver of fees and charges provided by this act.

Graduation season

A Facebook user named Sarah Nicole Villas posted the benefits of this law addressed to her co-graduates after some universities and colleges conducted face-to-face graduation rites.

The post has now garnered 43,953 shares.

Villas also shared how she obtained TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number).

The “First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act,” sponsored by Sen. Joel Villanueva, was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte on April 10, 2019.