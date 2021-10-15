Rundown: Prominent figures common in senatorial slate of Robredo, Lacson, Pacquiao

There were similar names of senatorial aspirants that were included in the slate released by presidential candidates on Friday, October 15.

The tandems of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan; Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) as well as Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson andSenate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto unveiled their senatorial lineups for the coming elections.

In a press conference, Robredo and Pangilinan revealed the following 11 names:

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Sen. Leila de Lima

Sen. Antonio Trillanes

Former Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr

Atty. Chel Diokno

Atty. Alex Lacson

Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon

Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero

Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

Some of these personalities, however, were also included in the slate of Pacquiao-Atienza and Lacson-Sotto released on the same day.

The common senatorial aspirants in all three teams are Gordon, Escudero, Zubiri, Villanueva and Binay.

Rep. Loren Legarda of Antique, on the other hand, was part of the lists of Pacquiao-Atienza and Lacson-Sotto.

The senatorial aspirants in Lacson-Sotto slate are:

Loren Legarda

JV Ejercito

Herbert Bautista

Sherwin Gatchalian

Manny Piñol

Minguita Padilla

Monsour del Rosa

Powee Capino

Greg Honasan

Pacquiao-Atienza also listed the following senatorial hopefuls:

Raffy Tulfo

Elmer Labog

Neri Colmenares

Lutgardo Barbo

Some social media users also noticed the similar names of senatorial bets and shared their observations online.

“Four in this slate are basically floating guest candidates, so they won’t really assure you of any bailiwicks. Binay, Chiz, Migz, and Joel are all in Pacquiao’s slate too. Expect these names to float on every non-admin slate. I’m guessing Gordon too,” one Twitter user said, reacting to Pacquiao’s senatorial candidates.

“Non-admin forces have this form of alignment because of their common goal of defeating the Dutertes and Marcoses,” Raoul Manuel, a nominee of Kabataan party-list also wrote.

Others argued that there are other deserving candidates out there.

“Binay, Zubiri, Villanueva, Escudero are all included in the names Pacquiao mentioned earlier. Though they’re allowed to be guest candidates of other presidentiables. Question is: bat sila naghahati sa candidates na yan when there are other aspirants who are more progressive,” a Twitter user said.

Where are Neri and Sonny?

Aside from the common names in the senatorial slate, some social media users, wondered what happened to the talks between Robredo’s camp with Neri Colmenares, former representative of Bayan Muna, and Sonny Matula, president of Federation of Free Workers.

Baguilat previously told reporters that the vice president was negotiating with Colmenares and Matula.

In a statement, Colmenares said that Robredo is free to choose who she wants to include in her senatorial roster.

“Vice President Leni Robredo’s decision on who to include in her senatorial slate is her prerogative as the Presidential candidate. My non-inclusion in her slate at this time is based on what she thinks is best for the interest of her candidacy,” he said.

Colmenares also thanked the opposition coalition 1Sambayan and Antonio Carpio, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice, for choosing him to be part of their senatorial slate.

Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list) also stated on social media that the Makabayan bloc respects Robredo’s decision.

Colmenares and Matula are fielded by the Makabayan bloc.

“Makabayan respects the decision of VP Leni Robredo regarding the composition of her senatorial slate. We remain focused on the goal of upholding the rights and welfare of the people, esp. the poor and marginalized, and preventing a Duterte or Marcos victory in the coming elections,” Elago said.

Colmenares and Matula were included in Pacquiao’s list.