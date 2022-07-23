Family matters: 3 family-themed films to watch in August

Universal Pictures is set to release three films centered on family and family survival next month.

Movies to be released include “Beast,” “Nope,” and “Easter Sunday.”

‘Beast’

“Beast,” a new pulse-pounding thriller will be released in Philippine cinemas on August 10.

It follows Dr. Nate Daniels, played by Idris Elba, and his two teenage daughters portrayed by Leah Sava Jeffries (Norah) and Iyana Halley (Meredith), who found themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has one apex predator, and by poachers who sees all humans as the enemy.

‘Nope’

“Nope,” is the latest horror epic helmed by Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (“Us” and “Get Out”). It follows siblings Oj (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) who found themselves drawn into a mysterious realm once they started taking their father’s horse ranch. Both began observing unexplained phenomena on their ranch which led them down an obsessive rabbit hole—plotting attempts to capture the mystery on camera.

In their quest for documentation, the siblings put at risk the hard-earned business of their late father, who has left them in his long shadow

Things unexpectedly escalate as the siblings enlist the expert help of Fry’s Electronics store employee Angel Torres and acclaimed cinematographer Antlers Holst, who is on the cusp of retirement.

The movie is to be released on August 17.

‘Easter Sunday’

“Easter Sunday,” starred by Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy (“Jo Koy: In His Elements,” “Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot.”), is his love letter to his Filipino-American community. He will portray a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family.

The movie will also feature an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley series”), Tia Carrere (“True Lies,” “Wayne’s World” films), Brandon Wardell (“Curb Your Enthusiasm” series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (“Broadway’s Hadestown”) and Lydia Gaston (Broadway’s The King and I).

Also among the cast members are Asif Ali (“WandaVision”), Rodney To (“Parks and Recreation” series), Eugene Cordero (“The Good Place” series), Jay Chandrasekhar (“I Love You, Man”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) and Lou Diamond Phillips (“Courage Under Fire”).

It will premiere on August 31.