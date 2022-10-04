PSA: In-N-Out to serve signature burgers in the Philippines for one day only

A popular fast food chain will serve its signature burgers for one day only at a pop-up event in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

According to a Facebook post of Uptown Bonifacio, “In-N-Out” will be serving several of its signature dishes at the Perrochiko restaurant in Uptown Parade on Wednesday, October 5.

In-N-Out has earned a reputation for its old-fashioned style of grilling and preparing burger sandwiches.

Filipino burger fans have been clamoring for a permanent store to open in Manila for years.

A pop-up stall at the Spanish Perrochiko restaurant will make do for now.

In-N-Out will serve the following signature burgers:

Double-Double burgers

Animal-style burgers

Protein-style burgers

Quantities will also be limited. The pop-up will also be operating on a first-come, first-served basis from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 5.

“Family-owned and operated since 1948, In-N-Out Burger will be in the Philippines. For those who have not yet experienced In-N-Out, be sure to come and check us out at this special promotional event,” the announcement reads.

The burger joint also previously held pop-ups or temporary stops at Greenbelt 1 in Makati City in 2017 and at the Venice Piazza in 2019.

Patrons of the world-famous burger, meanwhile, were stoked about this news.

They expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post.

“What!!! No way. This is freaking awesome,” one Facebook user said.

“Double-double Animal style!” another online user commented.

“Yesssir from LA to Manila,” another expressed.

Others commented about the anticipated long line of customer.

“I can just imagine the line,” another Facebook user said.

“4 hrs lang. Sigurado pati ito, ire-resell ng mga resellers,” another online user commented.

The fast food brand started out as a drive-through hamburger stand in California in 1948.

Harry Snyder and his wife Esther managed this joint.

It currently has over 200 locations in the United States.