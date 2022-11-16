Return of Cubao’s COD brings Pinoys on nostalgia trip

Batang 90s expressed their excitement over the comeback of the iconic COD or Christmas on Display in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.

On Saturday, November 12, the business center announced that the famous animated display will open on November 18, 5 p.m. along Gen. Roxas Avenue across Manhattan Parkview.

This news relived the childhood memories of past patrons online.

“Wow!!! I am so glad to hear that reminiscing the past years I enjoyed the COD animation display every year since in the 70s a tradition I don’t miss when I came to Manila God bless,” a social media user said.

“We missed this for a long time. So glad to know it is back to delight the young & old folks (but young at heart) alike!” a Facebook user said.

“My childhood memories, COD lagi [kami] pinapasyal ng father ko [diyan] ‘pag pasko at manunuod,” a social media user said.

“Wowwwww, Namiss ko etong COD mula nung bata pako lagi kami pinapasyal ng aking mga parents sana maibalik ung Fiesta Carnival Namiss ko din un Salamat Araneta Center Godbless po ,” a Facebook user said.

“I am waiting for this, but no announcement if there is a show and now it’s gonna happen so glad they’re back, yes! I’m gonna be there one of these days,” an online user said.

“Thank you Araneta City for bringing back the traditional Christmas Display. Kahit maliit lang yun display ngayon taon, masaya na rin!,” a Facebook user said.

Christmas on Display history

This Christmas tradition that dates back to 1957 features life-sized moving mannequins.

“The seasonal display stopped along with the store’s closure in 2002,” the business center said.

Following this, the display was moved to Greenhills Shopping Center. The COD tradition continued until 2017 but its display became less grand.

In 2018, the Yuletide display made a one-time revival in Araneta City with the theme “Christmas is Home.”

Aside from the display, Araneta City opened Parolan, a one-stop bazaar for Yuletide decors and ornaments. The public may also enjoy Filipino foods and holiday delicacies such as puto bumbong and bibingka at the bazaar. This is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.