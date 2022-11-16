Factbox: Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.

The following is a list of nominations in key categories.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
  • “Easy On Me” – Adele
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
  • “Woman” – Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • “Voyage” – ABBA
  • “30” – Adele
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny
  • “RENAISSANCE” – Beyonce
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” – Mary J. Blige
  • “In These Silent Days” – Brandi Carlile
  • “Music Of The Spheres” – Coldplay
  • “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Special” – Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • “abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
  • “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
  • “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift
  • “As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles
  • “Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve
  • Lacy)
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream”
  • Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
  • “Easy On Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
  • “GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
  • “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat
  • “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

  • “Voyage”-ABBA
  • “30”-Adele
  • “Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay
  • “Special” – Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

  • “GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,
  • John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Vegas” – Doja Cat
  • “pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
  • “The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

  • “So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
  • “Old Man” – Beck
  • “Wild Child” – The Black Keys
  • “Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
  • “Crawl!” – Idles
  • “Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
  • “Holiday” – Turnstile

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

  • “Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
  • “Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
  • “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde
  • “Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
  • “A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson

The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.

