Factbox: Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.
The following is a list of nominations in key categories.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
- “Woman” – Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- “Voyage” – ABBA
- “30” – Adele
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny
- “RENAISSANCE” – Beyonce
- “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” – Mary J. Blige
- “In These Silent Days” – Brandi Carlile
- “Music Of The Spheres” – Coldplay
- “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Special” – Lizzo
- “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve
- Lacy)
- “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream”
- Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
- “Easy On Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- “GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- “The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
- “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat
- “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
- “Voyage”-ABBA
- “30”-Adele
- “Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay
- “Special” – Lizzo
- “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
- “GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,
- John Legend & Fridayy
- “Vegas” – Doja Cat
- “pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
- “The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
- “So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
- “Old Man” – Beck
- “Wild Child” – The Black Keys
- “Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile
- “Crawl!” – Idles
- “Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- “Holiday” – Turnstile
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
- “Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
- “Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
- “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde
- “Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
- “A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson
The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.
